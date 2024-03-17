All Sections
Ukraine will not extend contract with Russian gas company Gazprom

Economichna PravdaSunday, 17 March 2024, 17:13
Ukraine will not extend contract with Russian gas company Gazprom
Stock photo: Getty Images

Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, has confirmed that Kyiv will not extend the contract for gas transit with Russian gas company Gazprom.

Source: Halushchenko in the broadcast of the joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "I can confirm that we do not plan to sign any additional agreements or prolong this agreement."

Details: Halushchenko also stressed that the Ukrainian gas transportation system had passed the stress test and was ready to operate without the Russian gas.

Earlier, Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, stated that in 2024, the supplies of the liquefied natural gas to the EU will decrease, among other things, due to a gradual pressure on Russian gas importers inside the union.

Halushchenko did not mention whether gas transportation from Russia would be made possible bypassing the contracts with Gazprom, noting that the EU countries have a successful experience of quick refusal from the Russian gas:

"There is the RepowerEU initiative under which the European countries will fully get rid of the Russian gas by 2027, not only of the pipeline gas but of all gas including the liquefied one," he explained.  

Background: Earlier it was reported that the European Commission had no intention to establish contact with Russia in order to extend the transit of the Russian gas to European countries through the Ukrainian gas transportation system, instead taking all necessary measures to become fully independent from Russian gas.

