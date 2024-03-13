Russian attacks leave parts of 2 oblasts without heating and gas

Russian attacks caused gas supply disruptions for consumers in Kryvyi Rih on 13 March.

Source: press office of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "After a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, 430 consumers in apartment buildings have been left without a gas supply," the statement says.

Additionally, 16 apartment buildings in Sumy were left without heating following a Russian drone attack.

Meanwhile, over 3,500 consumers in 14 settlements have been left without electricity due to severe weather conditions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The weather also left eight settlements in Kyiv Oblast without electricity. Work to restore the supply of electricity is ongoing.

Background:

The overnight attacks caused new damage to power distribution networks in four oblasts: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson.

