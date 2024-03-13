All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attacks leave parts of 2 oblasts without heating and gas

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 11:10
Russian attacks leave parts of 2 oblasts without heating and gas
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian attacks caused gas supply disruptions for consumers in Kryvyi Rih on 13 March.

Source: press office of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "After a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, 430 consumers in apartment buildings have been left without a gas supply," the statement says.

Advertisement:

Additionally, 16 apartment buildings in Sumy were left without heating following a Russian drone attack.

Meanwhile, over 3,500 consumers in 14 settlements have been left without electricity due to severe weather conditions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. 

The weather also left eight settlements in Kyiv Oblast without electricity. Work to restore the supply of electricity is ongoing.

Background:

  • The overnight attacks caused new damage to power distribution networks in four oblasts: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: wargas
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
war
Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West
Putin says foreign troops in Ukraine will not change course of war
Russian Defence Ministry claims 65 Ukrainian drones were downed in attacks on oil refinery and FSB building – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: