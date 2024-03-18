Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Monday, 18 March 2024, 00:24
Explosions occurred in the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, and in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, during an air-raid warning on the night of 17-18 March.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in part of the country due to a drone attack.
Advertisement:
As yet, no official information has been received from the regions.
Support UP or become our patron!