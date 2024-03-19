All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonia declares Russian diplomat persona non grata

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 12:58
Estonia declares Russian diplomat persona non grata
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared a diplomat at the Russian Embassy persona non grata and summoned the temporary chargé d'affaires of Russia on 19 March.

Source: Estonian broadcaster ERR, citing the ministry’s statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Delivering a note on Tuesday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the representative of the Russian embassy that coordinated hybrid operations by Russian intelligence services against the security of the Republic of Estonia must be stopped, and it considers it necessary to state this in no uncertain terms.

Advertisement:

"Estonia is also discussing this issue with partners and allies and is ready, if necessary, to take additional measures to protect our society and our values," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia stated.

Background:

  • In February, Russia issued an arrest warrant for Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas for "destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers".
  • Russia also issued a wanted notice for Estonian Minister of Internal Affairs Lauri Läänemets.
  • Kallas stated that the arrest warrant issued by Russia was merely an attempt to intimidate her.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EstoniaRussiadiplomatic ties
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Estonia
Estonian PM refuses to guarantee non-deployment of troops to Ukraine
Estonia announces security agreement with Ukraine
Russia maintains initiative in combat zone in Ukraine – Estonian intelligence
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: