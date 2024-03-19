Estonia declares Russian diplomat persona non grata

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared a diplomat at the Russian Embassy persona non grata and summoned the temporary chargé d'affaires of Russia on 19 March.

Source: Estonian broadcaster ERR, citing the ministry’s statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Delivering a note on Tuesday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the representative of the Russian embassy that coordinated hybrid operations by Russian intelligence services against the security of the Republic of Estonia must be stopped, and it considers it necessary to state this in no uncertain terms.

Advertisement:

"Estonia is also discussing this issue with partners and allies and is ready, if necessary, to take additional measures to protect our society and our values," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia stated.

Background:

In February, Russia issued an arrest warrant for Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas for "destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers".

Russia also issued a wanted notice for Estonian Minister of Internal Affairs Lauri Läänemets.

Kallas stated that the arrest warrant issued by Russia was merely an attempt to intimidate her.

Support UP or become our patron!



