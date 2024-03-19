All Sections
EU prepares to introduce tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 13:50
EU prepares to introduce tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to impose tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus to placate protesting farmers and the governments of some EU member states.

Source: Reuters with reference to EU officials

Quote: "The European Commission would propose a duty of 95 euros ($103.26) per metric ton on cereals from Russia and Belarus, with tariffs of 50% on oil seeds and derived products."

Details: One EU official stated that these figures are "about right", although they have not been finalised yet. Another indicated that the measure to discourage trading of Russian and Belarusian grain will likely take the form of tariffs, which must only win a majority of the vote in the EU, whereas sanctions require unanimous agreement.

The sources said the tariffs would apply to grain intended for use in all 27 EU member countries and will not extend to transit grain passing through the bloc to other countries.

This step is taken in response to farmers across Europe demanding changes to the restrictions imposed on them by the EU's Green Deal plan to combat climate change as well as the reintroduction of customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, which were lifted after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Background:

  • A study has shown that the claims that the import of Ukrainian agricultural goods into Poland are jeopardising the ability of Polish farmers to earn a living are false.

