Ukrainian grain exports have no meaningful effect on grain prices in Poland

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 10:21
Stock photo: Getty Images

Claims that the import of Ukrainian agricultural goods into Poland are jeopardising the ability of Polish farmers to earn a living are false.

Source: a report analysing farmers’ protests in Poland by the Polish Institute of Public Finance (IFP); Ukrinform

Details: IFP experts analysed the veracity of Polish protesters’ common talking points and found that imports of Ukrainian grain do not significantly contribute to the decline in grain prices in Poland or the EU. The claim that "grain laundering" is taking place, with grain being shipped to a third country, falsely relabeled as a product of that country and re-exported to Poland to circumvent the embargo, was also found to be false.

The report also refuted the belief, widespread in Poland, that the embargo on imports from Ukraine could significantly affect the stability of prices on the agricultural market. IFP experts stressed that the embargo will not have a significant impact on prices on a national scale, especially in the context of the EU’s single agricultural market, as prices depend on many factors, including global events and trends.

The IFP also stressed that Ukrainian agricultural imports are not a crucial factor contributing to the economic difficulties faced by Polish farmers. Poland’s agricultural trade balance with Ukraine, according to the IFP, is negative, but not across the board. There are market sectors where Poland has a positive trade balance with Ukraine, such as the meat and dairy industry.

A complete embargo on products from Ukraine will not change the situation on Poland’s domestic market, as prices in global markets play a key role in shaping it.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: exportPoland
