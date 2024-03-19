US State Department reacts to Putin's "re-election"

The US State Department stated that Russia's "presidential election" did not meet democratic standards and that Putin's victory was predetermined, while promising support to Russian volunteers seeking a "better future" for their country.

Source: Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in a statement published on 19 March

Details: Blinken noted that the Russian "elections" were preceded by ongoing repressions against those critical of the authorities, and that all possible opposition had been either killed, imprisoned, or exiled; anti-war candidates were denied registration for implausible reasons; OSCE observers or other credible international organisations were not invited.

Quote: "Against this backdrop, this election can only be described as undemocratic," Blinken stated.

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has been trying in every way to "project the illusion" that the Russian public unanimously supports the war, preventing a real public discussion and resorting to repression and intimidation of civil society and independent media, depriving citizens of free access to information. The official recalled that shortly before the election, Kremlin critic and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in custody.

"Regardless of the pre-determined outcome of this election, the United States will continue to stand with those who are pursuing a brighter future for Russia," he concluded.

Separately, the Secretary of State called Russia's decision to carry out voting on the occupied territories of Ukraine a "blatant propaganda exercise".

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in his comment on the Russian elections, noted that they did not meet any criteria for free and fair elections, but "the reality is that President Putin is the president of the Russian Federation."

Russian "elections" were criticised by many European states. The European Union criticised the "presidential elections" in Russia, which were subject to numerous restrictions, saw no participation of real opposition candidates, and included votes cast in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

