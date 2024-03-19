Ukraine loses almost US$200 million in customs payments due to border blockade

The Ukrainian budget has failed to receive UAH 7.7 billion (about US$197 million) of customs payments in February due to the border blockade in Poland.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Parliament’s Committee for Finances, Tax and Customs Policy

Quote: "The shortfalls of customs payments due to the Polish protesters’ blockade of roads near checkpoints at the Polish-Ukrainian border are estimated at about UAH 7.7 billion."

Background: Ukraine is ready to accept restrictions on trade with the EU in order to ease the long-lasting political debate with Poland, but also urged the bloc to ban the import of Russian grain.

The EU is preparing to implement customs payments on the import of grain from Russia and Belarus in order to calm the protesting farmers and some EU member states.

