All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU develops mechanism for transferring Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 19 March 2024, 01:20
EU develops mechanism for transferring Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine
EU flags. Photo: Getty Images

The European Union has prepared proposals under which Ukraine could start receiving income from frozen Russian assets as early as July.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to draft documents and sources

Details: Bloomberg noted that the proposals included a tax on profits from frozen reserves to use about €3 billion a year to finance arms supplies to Ukraine and develop its defence industry.

Advertisement:

Bloomberg reiterated that about €260 billion of the Russian Central Bank's assets, mostly in the form of securities and cash, have been frozen by the G7 countries, the EU and Australia, with more than two-thirds of them blocked directly within the EU.

The article also points out that funding has become especially important as Ukraine is facing a shortage of artillery and about US$60 billion in US aid remains blocked by Congress.

The Biden administration is pushing for G7 allies to unlock frozen assets and wants to see progress before the leaders' summit in June. But some European countries, including Germany and France, as well as the European Central Bank, are reluctant to do so.

Under the EU's proposals, a yet-to-be-determined share of the revenues generated since 15 February would be transferred to the EU twice a year until sanctions are lifted. Initially, the funds will be allocated to the European Peace Facility and the Ukraine fund in the EU budget.

A portion of the profits will remain in central depositories, which will keep reserves to cover asset management costs and any risks.

The proposals will be discussed by EU leaders when they meet in Brussels later this week.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told journalists after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday that they had made a "political decision, although not a legal one" to take advantage of these profits.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, told reporters: "I cannot say there was unanimity, but a strong consensus to take this decision."

However, some people familiar with the matter said that some member states were reluctant to support the use of frozen funds to provide military support to Ukraine, which could delay progress on this issue.

Background:

  • EU foreign ministers reached a political agreement on a plan to use Russian assets to support Ukraine.
  • On 12 February, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision that brings closer the creation of a mechanism to use the excess profits of frozen Russian assets in the EU for the benefit of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EURussiasanctionsmoney
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
EU
Income from frozen Russian assets would be better spent on weapons for Ukraine than rebuilding it – Poland's foreign minister
Agenda of Ukraine-EU Association Council revealed
EU states' foreign ministers agree €5bn in arms aid to Ukraine for 2024
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: