Russians target Nikopol district 9 times with kamikaze drones and artillery – photo
In the course of one day, Russian troops launched nine kamikaze drone attacks and fired artillery at the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Nine kamikaze drone attacks were accompanied by heavy artillery shelling. In the Nikopol district, the aggressor's weapons were operational during the day.
The enemy attacked the district’s centre, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovsk hromadas (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)."
Details: The Russians also damaged a private house, outbuildings, and an excavator.
There were no civilian deaths or injuries.
