5 injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 March 2024, 19:07
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol on 17 March. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Five civilians sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday, 17 March.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Over the course of the day, enemy forces carried out eight drone attacks on the Nikopol district and deployed heavy artillery twice.

Five people sustained injuries in [Nikopol]. [Three] men who were injured in the morning attack will recover at home. [The same goes for] a 65-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

An infrastructure facility, a five-storey apartment block, a gas station and a truck were damaged in Nikopol."

Details: Other cities and towns in the Nikopol district also came under Russian attack, including those in the Pokrova, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas [administrative units designating cities, towns, and villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A private house, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged in the Myrove hromada. 

Subjects: NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
