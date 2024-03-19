All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO and Ukraine launch Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

European PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:11
NATO and Ukraine launch Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review
NATO and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The first conference on the establishment of Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review has been held.

Source: Office of Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "On 18-19 March, Luxembourg hosted an inaugural conference to launch the Strategic Defence Procurement Review, one of the Alliance's flagship projects under the Comprehensive Assistance Package."

Advertisement:

Details: The purpose of the review is to assist Ukraine in reforming its defence procurement system in order to align it with NATO practices and standards, a statement released by the Office reads.

This is the first meeting of the working groups where experts from Ukraine and NATO member states will work together to develop recommendations for approval at the July 2024 summit in Washington.

"These recommendations will form the basis of further steps to ensure greater accountability, transparency and interoperability as part of Ukraine's preparation for future membership of the Alliance," the statement said.

The review is being conducted at the request of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, and the project is being implemented by experts on these issues from NATO countries and Ukraine, in close collaboration with the NATO Procurement Agency and with the support of Norway.

The Pentagon's Office of the Inspector General launched a new website on Tuesday to give Americans more information about the oversight of US weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: