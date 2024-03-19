NATO and Ukraine launch Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

The first conference on the establishment of Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review has been held.

Source: Office of Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "On 18-19 March, Luxembourg hosted an inaugural conference to launch the Strategic Defence Procurement Review, one of the Alliance's flagship projects under the Comprehensive Assistance Package."

Details: The purpose of the review is to assist Ukraine in reforming its defence procurement system in order to align it with NATO practices and standards, a statement released by the Office reads.

This is the first meeting of the working groups where experts from Ukraine and NATO member states will work together to develop recommendations for approval at the July 2024 summit in Washington.

"These recommendations will form the basis of further steps to ensure greater accountability, transparency and interoperability as part of Ukraine's preparation for future membership of the Alliance," the statement said.

The review is being conducted at the request of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, and the project is being implemented by experts on these issues from NATO countries and Ukraine, in close collaboration with the NATO Procurement Agency and with the support of Norway.

