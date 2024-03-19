Luxembourg joins artillery coalition

Following a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein-20), Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has reported that Luxembourg has joined the artillery coalition led by France and Germany.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "Luxembourg joins the artillery coalition led by France and Germany."

The ministry added that Luxembourg is purchasing drones for Ukraine jointly with Belgium and the Netherlands and continues to support Ukraine by supplying it with vitally needed equipment.

Background:

Luxembourg announced on 8 March that it would join the Czech-led initiative aiming to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO-standard-calibre shells which it could send to Ukraine within a few weeks if funding for the delivery could be found.

