All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Luxembourg joins artillery coalition

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 22:08
Luxembourg joins artillery coalition
Flag of Luxembourg. Stock photo: Getty Images

Following a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein-20), Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has reported that Luxembourg has joined the artillery coalition led by France and Germany.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "Luxembourg joins the artillery coalition led by France and Germany."

Advertisement:

The ministry added that Luxembourg is purchasing drones for Ukraine jointly with Belgium and the Netherlands and continues to support Ukraine by supplying it with vitally needed equipment.

Background: 

  • Luxembourg announced on 8 March that it would join the Czech-led initiative aiming to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.
  • Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO-standard-calibre shells which it could send to Ukraine within a few weeks if funding for the delivery could be found.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ministry of Defenceaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Ministry of Defence
Suspects in case of embezzlement of Ukrainian Defence Ministry's money detained in Finland – photo
Goal of mobilising 500,000 people can't be achieved right away – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
Ukraine tests "floating body armour" for its special forces – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: