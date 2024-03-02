Air defence downs 14 out of 17 Shahed drones at night

The Russians have launched three Kh-59/Kh-35 air-launched guided missiles from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Donetsk oblasts and 17 Shahed attack drones on the night of 1-2 March. The air defence forces have managed to down 14 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: A total of 14 Shahed drones were downed within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Civilians were killed and injured as a result of the strikes and the falling debris in Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Russians launched UAVs from the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and from Balaklava in occupied Crimea.

In addition, the Air Force also reported that at around 09:00 on 1 March a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed on the eastern front while attempting to strike Ukrainian positions with guided air bombs.

