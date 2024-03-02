Foreign Minister Kuleba urges West to take action following new Russian attack on Ukrainian cities

After another Russian attack on Kharkiv, Odesa and Sumy oblasts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the West to change its goal from "as long as it takes" to "as quick and as much as it takes."

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Russia acts every time the West fails to act. For every word uttered to explain why something cannot be done for Ukraine, Russia takes a real human life," Kuleba wrote.

He stated that for every undelivered air defence system, Russia responds with hundreds of missiles and drones attacking cities in Ukraine.

Additionally, for every round exported from Europe instead of being sent to Ukraine, Russia seizes another square metre of European land.

"Invest in production, purchase, and ban exports outside of Europe now. The goal is not to act ‘as long as it takes’ but ‘as quick and as much as it takes’. Deliver!" the minister wrote.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 ammunition rounds for Ukraine from outside the European Union, jointly financed by various states, is expected to make its first deliveries to Kyiv in weeks.

On the night of 1-2 March, a Russian attack on Odesa by Shahed drones left three people killed, civilians injured, and high-rise residential buildings damaged.

In addition, on the night of 1-2 March, explosions were heard in Kharkiv; the city’s mayor Ihor Terekhov reported strikes.

