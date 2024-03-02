Shahed drone strike on Kharkiv: cars ablaze – photo
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of 1-2 March. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a strike, and eyewitnesses said there was a fire in the city centre.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukrainian Air Force; Terekhov on Telegram
Details: An air-raid warning has been in place for over an hour in Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy oblasts. At 23:53, the Air Force reported a group of Shahed drones approaching Kharkiv from the north.
Updated at 00:17: Terekhov confirmed that Russian drones are attempting to attack the city.
The mayor said there had been strikes on one of the city's districts. Information on casualties and damage is being established.
There is a fire at the site of a strike, and windows in the surrounding buildings have shattered.
Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, added that two cars were ablaze. Emergency service workers are checking nearby buildings for casualties.
"Шахеди" атакували Харків: у місті горіли автомобілі pic.twitter.com/mfE4nS6jNj— up (@up_pravda) March 2, 2024
At 00:34, Syniehubov said that there were no casualties so far. Windows have been smashed in several high-rise buildings, two cars were burnt out, and garages have been damaged. Work on dealing with the aftermath is ongoing.
