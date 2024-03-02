Shahed drone strike on Kharkiv: cars ablaze – photo

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of 1-2 March. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a strike, and eyewitnesses said there was a fire in the city centre.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukrainian Air Force; Terekhov on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning has been in place for over an hour in Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy oblasts. At 23:53, the Air Force reported a group of Shahed drones approaching Kharkiv from the north.

Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

Updated at 00:17: Terekhov confirmed that Russian drones are attempting to attack the city.

Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

The mayor said there had been strikes on one of the city's districts. Information on casualties and damage is being established.

Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

There is a fire at the site of a strike, and windows in the surrounding buildings have shattered.

Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, added that two cars were ablaze. Emergency service workers are checking nearby buildings for casualties.

"Шахеди" атакували Харків: у місті горіли автомобілі pic.twitter.com/mfE4nS6jNj — up (@up_pravda) March 2, 2024

At 00:34, Syniehubov said that there were no casualties so far. Windows have been smashed in several high-rise buildings, two cars were burnt out, and garages have been damaged. Work on dealing with the aftermath is ongoing.

