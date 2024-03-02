All Sections
Odesa authorities say 11 more people, including children, may be trapped under rubble after Russian attack

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 13:46
Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

There may be 11 more people, including children, under the rubble of a house destroyed by the Russian Shahed UAV attack on Odesa.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Kiper: "The search and rescue operation has not stopped for a second. At the moment, 11 people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency workers are literally dismantling the house destroyed by a Russian drone, brick by brick."

Details: Kiper noted that the child whose body had been retrieved from the rubble would have turned three tomorrow.

