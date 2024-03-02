All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on Odesa: body of child, 3, retrieved from rubble, death toll rises – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 12:48
Russian attack on Odesa: body of child, 3, retrieved from rubble, death toll rises – photo
Body of a child under the rubble. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A three-year-old child has been killed during a Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 1-2 March, bringing the death toll to four.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: The body of a child, 3, has been found under the rubble at ground-floor level. A fourth body has also been discovered there.

Advertisement:

The Russian attack has claimed the lives of four people, including one child, and left eight civilians injured. Five people have been rescued.

The Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that three of the deceased have been identified: a 72-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, and a three-year-old child.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

Quote: "A 3-year-old child has been killed by [Russian] non-humans in Odesa.

This can never be forgotten! This cannot be forgiven!"

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: childrenShahed drone
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
children
Odesa authorities say 11 more people, including children, may be trapped under rubble after Russian attack
Mandatory evacuation announced from 18 more villages in Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine brings back five more children from occupied territories
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: