Russian attack on Odesa: body of child, 3, retrieved from rubble, death toll rises – photo

Body of a child under the rubble. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A three-year-old child has been killed during a Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 1-2 March, bringing the death toll to four.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: The body of a child, 3, has been found under the rubble at ground-floor level. A fourth body has also been discovered there.

The Russian attack has claimed the lives of four people, including one child, and left eight civilians injured. Five people have been rescued.

The Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that three of the deceased have been identified: a 72-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, and a three-year-old child.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

Quote: "A 3-year-old child has been killed by [Russian] non-humans in Odesa.

This can never be forgotten! This cannot be forgiven!"

