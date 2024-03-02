All Sections
Scholz promises explanations in scandal over likely Russian bugging

European PravdaSaturday, 2 March 2024, 15:44
Scholz promises explanations in scandal over likely Russian bugging
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised a swift explanation after the Russians released an alleged recording of intercepted conversations between German Air Force officers about possible strikes on the Crimean Bridge.

Source: German newspaper Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the sidelines of his visit to the Vatican, Scholz noted that this was a "matter of paramount importance".

When asked by the dpa news agency about the possible implications for foreign policy, he said: "That is why this is being investigated very thoroughly, very intensively and very quickly. This is also essential."

The Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany has reportedly initiated an investigation into whether the conversations of representatives of its air force – who, according to Russian propaganda, allegedly discussed blowing up the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles – were intercepted.

Afterwards, a range of German politicians called for the situation with possible bugging and espionage in the Bundeswehr to be clarified.

This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again ruled out sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, claiming that this would mean that Germany would become a party to the war against Russia.

Chancellor added that Germany could not give Ukraine "weapons with a range of 500 km, which, if misused, could reach the target in Moscow".

Advertisement: