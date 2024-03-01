All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia claims German generals discussed blowing up Crimean bridge: Berlin to investigate

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 22:01
Russia claims German generals discussed blowing up Crimean bridge: Berlin to investigate
Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany has initiated an investigation into whether the conversations of representatives of its air force – who, according to Russian propaganda, allegedly discussed blowing up the Crimean bridge with Taurus missiles – were intercepted.

Source: German Defence Ministry, in a comment to DPA, European Pravda reports

A German Defense Ministry official said that the Federal Military Counterintelligence Service (BAMAD) had "initiated all necessary measures" to investigate the incident.

Advertisement:

The incident is related to the post by Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan of an alleged conversation between several German air force generals discussing how to deploy Taurus missiles and hit the Crimean bridge.

Russian propaganda was very "stirred up" by this story and actively searched for details about the generals, whom it managed to identify on the recording of unknown origin.

Read also: Bloomberg: the UK pressures Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the German government should explain the comments on the recording of unclear origin, otherwise she would consider Berlin to be "admitting guilt".

Notably, the Russian media leak came at a time when Germany’s discussions about the possible supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine have intensified, a move that the federal government categorically rejects.

Background:

  • This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again ruled out sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, stating that doing so would mean Germany would become a party to the war with Russia.
  • He said that Germany could not give Ukraine "a weapon with a range of 500 km, which, in case of incorrect usage, could hit a certain target somewhere in Moscow".
  • Scholz's previous claims that the use of long-range weapons implies the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine to "target missiles" sparked criticism from the UK

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaGermany
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Russia
Russia officially banished from Danube Commission
"No to war" and "Ukrainians are good people": Russians chant anti-war slogans at Navalny's funeral
Russian generals behind mining of grain corridor served with notices of suspicion
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: