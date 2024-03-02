All Sections
Bundestag wants explanations for Russia's alleged interception of German generals' conversations

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 2 March 2024, 09:41
Bundestag wants explanations for Russia's alleged interception of German generals' conversations
German flag. Photo: Getty images

Konstantin von Notz, Chair of the German Bundestag Parliamentary Oversight Panel, has called for clarification regarding reports of Russia’s alleged interception of communications between German air force generals.

Source: Tagesschau; European Pravda

Details: "If this story turns out to be true, it will be a very problematic process," he said. 

"The question arises whether this is a one-time event or a structural security problem. I expect all previous information to be clarified immediately," the politician stated. 

Earlier, Russian media had reported the possible interception of conversations about the supply of Taurus missiles.

Roderich Kiesewetter, German Bundestag Parliamentary Oversight Panel, considered reports of Russia intercepting the conversations of the military air force to be credible.

"Russia, of course, is demonstrating how actively it uses espionage and sabotage as part of its hybrid warfare. It is to be expected that much more has been intercepted and leaked in order to influence decisions, discredit and manipulate people," Kiesewetter noted in an interview with Handelsblatt.

Background: 

  • The Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany initiated an investigation into whether the conversations of representatives of its air force – who, according to Russian propaganda, allegedly discussed blowing up the Crimean bridge with Taurus missiles – were intercepted.
  • This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again ruled out sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, stating that doing so would mean Germany would become a party to the war with Russia.
  • He said that Germany could not give Ukraine "a weapon with a range of 500 km, which, if used incorrectly, could hit a certain target somewhere in Moscow".

