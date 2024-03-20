Russians intensify attacks on Kupiansk and Lyman front – General Staff

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have been attacking along the entire contact line, most actively on the Novopavlivka front. The number of Russian assaults on the Kupiansk and Lymansk fronts has also increased. In total, 80 combat clashes occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 March

Quote: "The enemy launched 4 missile strikes and 86 airstrikes, and fired 114 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: The settlements of Velyka Lukashivka and Bilopillia (Sumy Oblast); Kozacha Lopan, Mokra Rokytna, Vesele and Izbytske (Kharkiv Oblast); Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Rozdolivka, Vesele, Kostiantynivka, Ocheretyne, Tonenke, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

About 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted 10 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Terny and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Predtechyne, Klishchiivka and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 29 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted an assault on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit six areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two ammunition storage points, an UAV ground command post and an electronic warfare system belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!