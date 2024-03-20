All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians intensify attacks on Kupiansk and Lyman front – General Staff

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 20 March 2024, 07:31
Russians intensify attacks on Kupiansk and Lyman front – General Staff
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have been attacking along the entire contact line, most actively on the Novopavlivka front. The number of Russian assaults on the Kupiansk and Lymansk fronts has also increased. In total, 80 combat clashes occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 March

Quote: "The enemy launched 4 missile strikes and 86 airstrikes, and fired 114 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: The settlements of Velyka Lukashivka and Bilopillia (Sumy Oblast); Kozacha Lopan, Mokra Rokytna, Vesele and Izbytske (Kharkiv Oblast); Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Rozdolivka, Vesele, Kostiantynivka, Ocheretyne, Tonenke, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

About 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted 10 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Terny and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Predtechyne, Klishchiivka and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 29 times. 

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted an assault on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit six areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two ammunition storage points, an UAV ground command post  and an electronic warfare system belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastDonetsk OblastGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians hit Kozacha Lopan with guided bombs, injuring man
Ukrainian TV and radio resume broadcasting in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts after Russian attack
Russians bomb Kozacha Lopan on morning of 19 March
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: