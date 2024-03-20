All Sections
Polish farmers to blockade Ukrainian buses at Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 March 2024, 12:02
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish farmers have expressed their intent to block the passage of passenger buses through the Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "According to information received by Ukrainian border guards from representatives of the Polish Border Guard, Polish farmers are scaling up their protests and will block [non-freight] traffic at the Medyka checkpoint, opposite to the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint.

The protesters will block the passage of buses both entering and leaving Poland. The participants in the border blockade plan to let one bus through in each direction every two hours."

Details: Demchenko said no information has been received from Polish border guards on the duration of the protest action.

Polish officials will report if the situation changes or additional information is available, the officer noted.

Update: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that a bus traffic blockade began on Wednesday at around 11:10.

This news has been updated since publication.

Subjects: siegePolandState Border Guard Service
