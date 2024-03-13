All Sections
Polish protesters will let two lorries per hour pass through Uhryniv checkpoint

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 16:40
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish farmers protesting at five checkpoints at the Ukrainian-Polish border have agreed to let two lorries per hour pass from 13:00 to 21:00 through the Uhryniw checkpoint.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a commentary for the Ukrinform information agency

Details: At the moment, the Polish protesters are fully blocking truck traffic in the direction of Poland through the Shehyni, Yahodyn and Ustyluh checkpoints. 

In addition to this, yesterday they let only a few vehicles headed from Poland to Ukraine pass through the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints – 100 and 20, respectively.

As a result of the blockade, 1150 lorries in total are in queues in Poland, most of them at the Yahodyn checkpoint.

Background:

  • Polish farmers stated that they would temporarily unblock the Dorohusk checkpoint and let the lorries stuck at the border pass.
  • Earlier, the Poles reported that on 13 March at 11:00, protest actions would start in front of the Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoint, and truck traffic would be blocked there.

Subjects: Polandsiege
