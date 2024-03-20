All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks Indian PM for supporting Ukraine's integrity

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 20 March 2024, 16:35
Narendra Modi. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian leader also thanked Modi for humanitarian assistance and Indian representatives' active participation in adviser-level meetings.

Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of India's participation in the Swiss peace summit.

Quote: "It is important for us that India takes part in the inaugural Peace Summit, the preparation for which continues in Switzerland."

Details: The parties also discussed the future of bilateral relations, including a team meeting and an Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation meeting in Delhi (India).

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is interested in strengthening trade and economic relations with India, particularly in agricultural exports, aviation industry cooperation, and pharmaceutical and industrial product trade.

He also stated that Ukraine will welcome the return of Indian students to its educational institutions.

Subjects: IndiaZelenskyy
