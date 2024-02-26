All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Spiegel: Germany in talks to persuade India to sell aid to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 12:42
Spiegel: Germany in talks to persuade India to sell aid to Ukraine
Flag of India. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

German officials are holding secret talks with India to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: Spiegel, cited by European Pravda

Details: According to the German newspaper, an informal group of officers, diplomats and civil servants from the chancellery, finance and economic departments meet in Berlin every two weeks.

Advertisement:

They brainstorm which countries to approach seeking aid for Ukraine, which might still have stockpiles of munitions, and how to convince them.

According to government sources, almost any proposal is fair game in these negotiations, regardless of how implausible it may seem at first glance.

India, for example, still has relatively large stockpiles of artillery shells totalling several hundred thousand rounds, according to insiders. But the Indian government, which still maintains cordial relations with Moscow, will not admit to wanting to sell any, if it is indeed willing.

"As a result, covert negotiations are underway to see if the ammunition can be obtained through intermediaries," the article says.

Similar deals, Berlin says, are possible with Arab countries, some of which have large stockpiles. The experts say that there are also states in the Balkans and Africa that still have stockpiles - or may even produce new ammunition.

Background:

In a conversation with Dimytro Kuleba, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell promised to supply Ukraine with almost 170,000 shells by the end of March.

In March 2023, the EU reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition in a year's time, but did not reach this goal. As of now, the EU has provided 355,000 rounds and plans to provide 1,155,000 by the end of the year

Earlier this week, the EU's top diplomat sent a letter to the foreign ministers and defence ministers of member states calling for everything possible to be done to provide Ukraine with the ammunition.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aid for UkraineweaponsGermanyIndia
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
aid for Ukraine
Macron to host 2 dozen of Ukraine's allies in Paris for "surge of support"
Ukraine's Foreign Minister asks Europe to ban the export of ammunition to countries other than Ukraine
Biden to meet with House Speaker "to unlock billions of dollars" in aid to allies, including Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: