All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU ambassadors fail to reach agreement on extension of trade benefit for Ukraine with restrictions

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 17:46
EU ambassadors fail to reach agreement on extension of trade benefit for Ukraine with restrictions
EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ambassadors of EU countries on 13 March did not manage to make a decision on the extension of measures for liberalisation of trade for Ukraine for one more year which threatens to disrupt the summit where the leaders want to renew their commitments in political, military and economic support for Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: The EU ambassadors were supposed to adopt the preliminary agreement reached by the institutions overnight.

Advertisement:

But several countries refused, asking for more time to assess the consequences of the decree, as reported by two European diplomats and an EU official.

This unpleasant outcome occurred ahead of the EU summit on 14 March during which the leaders wanted to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine, which resists Russia's war of conquest, while also trying not to disappoint influential voters, such as farmers, who may affect the results of the European elections in June.

The compromise reached by the representatives of the European Council, Parliament and Commission provides for the extension of the limits on import of four more agricultural products and obliges the executive authorities of the EU to act faster in the event of rapid import growth.

Fortunately for Kyiv, the participants of the negotiations with the EU also decided not to extend the baseline period of 2022-2023 for estimating the limits, also including 2021 in it, when import from Ukraine to the EU was significantly lower.

This, however, became the red line for Paris, said Marc Fesneau, French Minister of Agriculture and Food.

"The agreement is still not like we want to see it," Fesneau stated on 13 March. He added that solidarity with Ukraine should not be reached through "excessive destabilisation" of European markets.

These statements confirmed an earlier report in Politico that France had joined Poland, which called for further restrictions on import of Ukrainian products.

The ambassadors will discuss this issue at their meeting next week.

Though this decision makes the process more complicated, the participants of the talks still hope that the measures will be agreed on before their period of validity ends at the beginning of June.

The European Commission has officially proposed to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, while including safety measures for agricultural products, as demanded by several EU countries.

But this proposition did not satisfy farmers in the EU countries which border Ukraine and made them start protest actions, mainly in Poland.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EU
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
EU
Ukrainian PM submits reform plan to Brussels to secure billion-dollar support from the EU
European Commission has disbursed €4.5 billion macro-financial aid tranche to Ukraine – Borrell
European Commission to propose easing new members into EU – Politico
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: