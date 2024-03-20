All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission to propose easing new members into EU – Politico

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 12:51
European Commission to propose easing new members into EU – Politico
Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present proposals to change the European Union's approach to admitting new members on Wednesday, 20 March.

Source: Politico, citing the draft proposal, as reported by European Pravda

Instead of the current all-or-nothing approach, Brussels is considering gradually easing Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkan nations into the EU. This would allow aspiring EU members to start benefiting from certain membership advantages whilst navigating the accession process rather than waiting for years or decades until they implement all necessary reforms.

Advertisement:

Specifically, Brussels proposes to gradually allow candidate countries to join the single market, based on proposals from France, Germany, and Portugal.

The Commission cautioned that EU state leaders must discuss the criteria under which a country can advance to the next level of integration into the single market.

Additionally, Brussels suggests moving away from the unanimity requirement that hinders decision-making on external and tax policies to avoid deadlocks in the future. The document proposes qualified majority voting "with appropriate and proportionate safeguards to accommodate such strategic national interests."

The Commission insists that removing the unanimity principle does not require changes to EU treaties, as the path to this is already laid out in existing agreements through so-called passerelle clauses, which allow countries to change voting rules.

The document is expected to be approved by the 27 commissioners at today's meeting of the College of Commissioners.

Background:

  • Some EU members were nervous about this document because they did not want the enlargement issue to receive much attention before the June European elections.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EU
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy sharply responds to Putin's accusations of terrorist attack: Sick and cynical creature

Security Service reveals details about death of many Russian and pro-Russian figures

Putin admits Islamists carried out terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast but mentions Ukraine

Terrorist attack near Moscow had no linkage to Ukraine – White House

Russians hit Odesa during evening air raid, injuring three women

updatedMedia shows wreckage of Russian Zircon missile shot down over Kyiv – photo

All News
EU
European Commission has disbursed €4.5 billion macro-financial aid tranche to Ukraine – Borrell
EU chief diplomat proposes that EU spend almost all proceeds from frozen Russian assets on weapons for Ukraine
EU summit decision on Ukraine and Moldova could be complicated by Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress
RECENT NEWS
04:45
Poland and NATO discuss Russian missile incident
03:36
ISW on attack on Crocus: accusation of Ukraine threatens Russia's internal security
02:13
Eight Russian drones downed over Kharkiv Oblast overnight
00:50
updatedExplosion rocks Kharkiv
00:26
Zelenskyy sharply responds to Putin's accusations of terrorist attack: Sick and cynical creature
22:18
Security Service reveals details about death of many Russian and pro-Russian figures
22:02
Ukraine's Security Service predicts new special operations in Russia: SSU never repeat themselves
21:38
Russian troops strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 4 women
20:53
Putin admits Islamists carried out terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast but mentions Ukraine
20:30
Polish General Staff considers Russian missile's violation of airspace to be deliberate
All News
Advertisement: