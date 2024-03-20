All Sections
Ukraine has potential to produce 2 million drones a year with Western support

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 21:00
Ukraine has potential to produce 2 million drones a year with Western support
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine can produce 2 million drones annually, twice the current production rate, with additional financial support from Western governments. 

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation; The Guardian

Details: Mykhailo Fedorov says the government contracts much less than producers can produce since Ukraine lacks funds.

"We’ve been able to scale the market so much that we can manufacture more than one or even two million drones," the minister said.

Fedorov also noted that more than 200 Ukrainian companies work in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, producing a wide range of unmanned aerial systems. Fedorov stated that over 90% of the systems used on the battlefield are manufactured in Ukraine. 

The immediate challenge in the drone sector was financial, Fedorov said, adding that Ukraine was "feeling the lack of (financial) assistance" from the United States. But last week, the UK said it would spend £325 million to buy at least 10,000 drones for the Ukrainian army. 

Background:

Ukrainian Lancet-like drones passed the first tests and are on their way for the first combat trials.

