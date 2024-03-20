All Sections
All traffic is unblocked at Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint – Ambassador

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 23:59
All traffic is unblocked at Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint – Ambassador
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, has announced that all vehicles are now moving through the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint again.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zvarych on Facebook

Quote: "Some positive news at the end of the day: the traffic of ALL vehicles at the Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint is fully unblocked and is happening normally."

Shortly earlier, the State Border Guard Service had reported that the passage of cars and buses in both directions had resumed at Medyka-Shehyni.

Background:

  • Polish farmers staged hundreds of demonstrations and blockades across Poland on Wednesday, 20 March.
  • Ukrainian border guards reported that the blockade by protesters at the Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint had expanded to include buses travelling to and from Ukraine.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov called on the Polish government to respond to the fact that the protesting farmers had expanded their blockade to include buses.

