Polish protesters obstruct movement of passenger transport through Medyka-Shehyni border crossing

Polish farmers have completely blocked the movement of buses through the checkpoint at Medyka-Shehyni border crossing and are not allowing the cars to pass.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "According to additional information from the Republic of Poland's Border Guard Service, Polish farmers are increasing their efforts to obstruct vehicle movement near the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing.

According to available information, they generally plan to block buses and trucks both entering and exiting Poland.

Furthermore, due to their location on the road, they will not allow cars to pass in either direction; however, according to available information, there is a way to bypass the blocked area in Poland for this category of vehicles."

Details: According to Demchenko, Ukrainian state services are currently informing vehicle drivers about the situation. In turn, the Polish side stated that it would immediately report any changes.

Carriers and citizens planning a trip through this direction on the Ukrainian-Polish border are urged to consider this information.

Previously: On 20 March, around 11:00, Polish farmers blocked the movement of passenger buses at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing. It was planned that they would pass one bus in two hours, both leaving and entering Poland.

