All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish protesters obstruct movement of passenger transport through Medyka-Shehyni border crossing

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 March 2024, 15:48
Polish protesters obstruct movement of passenger transport through Medyka-Shehyni border crossing
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish farmers have completely blocked the movement of buses through the checkpoint at Medyka-Shehyni border crossing and are not allowing the cars to pass.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "According to additional information from the Republic of Poland's Border Guard Service, Polish farmers are increasing their efforts to obstruct vehicle movement near the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing.

Advertisement:

According to available information, they generally plan to block buses and trucks both entering and exiting Poland. 

Furthermore, due to their location on the road, they will not allow cars to pass in either direction; however, according to available information, there is a way to bypass the blocked area in Poland for this category of vehicles."

Details: According to Demchenko, Ukrainian state services are currently informing vehicle drivers about the situation. In turn, the Polish side stated that it would immediately report any changes.

Carriers and citizens planning a trip through this direction on the Ukrainian-Polish border are urged to consider this information.

Previously: On 20 March, around 11:00, Polish farmers blocked the movement of passenger buses at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing. It was planned that they would pass one bus in two hours, both leaving and entering Poland.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: siegePolandState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
siege
Polish farmers to blockade Ukrainian buses at Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint
Queues at border with three EU countries arise due to blockade by Polish farmers
Blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border: farmers agree to let lorries pass to Ukraine at one of the checkpoints
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: