All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


F-16s raised in Romania because of Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 13:17
F-16s raised in Romania because of Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast
Photo: Getty Images

Romania issued a warning to the population of border settlements and took off F-16 fighter jets during the attack of Russian drones on Odesa Oblast on the night of 9-10 February.

Source: Romanian Ministry of National Defence, reported by European Pravda

Details: The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of Romania issued an air-raid warning in the Tulcea and Galați districts bordering Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

RO-Alert notifications were sent to residents of the districts by 01:00 local time, which lasted until almost 03:00. The Romanian Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the air-raid warning was issued again at 05:00 and lasted until 06:20.

In addition, F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force were taken off from the Fetești air base on both occasions "to carry out search missions in the national airspace in this situation".

The Romanian Defence Ministry emphasised that no violations of Romanian airspace were recorded during the air-raid warnings, but that they are additionally checking the area around Tulcea just in case.

"The Ministry of National Defence strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation on the facilities and elements of civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian Danube ports. These attacks are unjustified and seriously contradict the norms of international humanitarian law," the statement said.

Background:

  • On the morning of 10 February, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with 31 drones, 23 of which were shot down. In Odesa Oblast, the attack took place in three waves, resulting in four wounded people and damaged civilian infrastructure in Odesa and Izmail.
  • This is not the first time that the Romanian-Ukrainian border has had an air-raid warning due to Russian drone attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Odesa OblastRomaniadrones
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Odesa Oblast
Air-raid warning issued twice overnight in Odesa Oblast as Russia attacked it with drones
Explosions heard in Izmail in Odesa Oblast
Air defence activated in Odesa and Chornomorsk
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: