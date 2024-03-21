Russians bomb Beryslav with drone-dropped explosives, wounding man

The Russians bombed the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast using drones, wounding a civilian.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "Russian troops continue to bombard Beryslav with drones. Another attack has resulted in a casualty.

A 46-year-old local resident was injured in the leg, back and head by explosives dropped from a drone."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the wounded man was taken to hospital, and doctors are providing him with the necessary aid. The man's condition has been assessed as satisfactory.

