Russians bomb Beryslav with drone-dropped explosives, wounding man

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 March 2024, 13:02
Beryslav. Screenshot: DeepState Map

The Russians bombed the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast using drones, wounding a civilian. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook 

Quote: "Russian troops continue to bombard Beryslav with drones. Another attack has resulted in a casualty.

A 46-year-old local resident was injured in the leg, back and head by explosives dropped from a drone."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the wounded man was taken to hospital, and doctors are providing him with the necessary aid. The man's condition has been assessed as satisfactory.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
