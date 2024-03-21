All Sections
Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls on US Congress to finally unblock aid to Ukraine after Russian attack on Kyiv

European PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 13:37
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shared photos of the aftermath of the morning Russian missile attack on Kyiv and called on the US Congress to finally agree to allocate funds to help Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Dmytro Kuleba published photos of damage caused by falling wreckage of downed missiles, noting that in total, more than 30 aerial targets were shot down, and more than a dozen people were injured.   

"I urge the US Congress to unblock aid to Ukraine to save lives, protect freedom, and defeat Russian terror," Dmytro Kuleba said.  

Background:

  • On the eve of 20 March, Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser, during a visit to Kyiv, said that he believes that the United States will still ensure the approval of assistance to Ukraine. 
  • Earlier, Donald Tusk, the Polish prime minister, also made such an appeal to speaker Mike Johnson after two consecutive missile attacks on Odesa, which led to the death of more than 20 people, including rescue workers attending to the scene of a previous missile strike.

