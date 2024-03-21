Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls on US Congress to finally unblock aid to Ukraine after Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shared photos of the aftermath of the morning Russian missile attack on Kyiv and called on the US Congress to finally agree to allocate funds to help Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba published photos of damage caused by falling wreckage of downed missiles, noting that in total, more than 30 aerial targets were shot down, and more than a dozen people were injured.

"I urge the US Congress to unblock aid to Ukraine to save lives, protect freedom, and defeat Russian terror," Dmytro Kuleba said.

Another Russian missile barrage targeted Kyiv this night, while people were asleep.



More than 30 missiles were shot down, and falling debris injured over a dozen people.



On the eve of 20 March, Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser, during a visit to Kyiv, said that he believes that the United States will still ensure the approval of assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, Donald Tusk, the Polish prime minister, also made such an appeal to speaker Mike Johnson after two consecutive missile attacks on Odesa, which led to the death of more than 20 people, including rescue workers attending to the scene of a previous missile strike.

