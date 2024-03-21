Zelenskyy meets NATO Military Committee chair

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Admiral Rob Bauer. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee.

Source: Ukraine's President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy briefed Bauer on Ukraine's urgent defence needs. He specifically emphasised the critical need for additional air defence systems to reliably protect Ukrainians from the constant missile and drone attacks.

Zelenskyy and Bauer also discussed possible ways of strengthening the Alliance's coordinating role in supporting Ukraine, particularly by enhancing existing defence capabilities and developing Ukraine's future military potential in accordance with NATO standards and requirements.

Zelenskyy also outlined Ukraine's expectations of this year's NATO summit in Washington.

Quote: "We are counting on fair assessments of our country's achievements and decisions of the Washington Summit that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership."

Background:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had met with Admiral Rob Bauer earlier in Kyiv. Kuleba urged NATO to return to the practice of training Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine.

Bauer's recent visit to Kyiv was the first since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Bauer warned against excessive pessimism regarding Ukraine's ability to win the war and called for further support for Kyiv.

