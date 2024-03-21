Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls on NATO top leadership to return to training Ukraine's military in their home country

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Kyiv with Admiral Rob Bauer, the head of the NATO Military Committee, and called on NATO to return to the practice of training the Ukrainian military in Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs; European Pravda

At the meeting, Kuleba noted the important role played by NATO member states in providing Ukraine with comprehensive assistance to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

Kuleba called on NATO to increase its support for Ukraine, primarily with lethal weapons, return to the practice of training soldiers in their home country, and deploy repair bases in Ukraine.

After the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Western partners have only trained the Ukrainian military abroad. However, after the recent statements of Emmanuel Macron, the discussion about returning training to Ukraine has intensified, which would mean the deployment of Western instructors in the country.

Kuleba also stressed the importance of continuing to support Ukraine, in particular, the provision of critical types of weapons and military equipment.

The meeting focused on the prospects for close cooperation between the defenсe industries of Ukraine and its allies, as well as expectations from the Washington NATO summit.

Background:

Bauer's recent visit to Kyiv was the first since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Bauer warned against excessive pessimism regarding Ukraine's ability to win the war and called for further support for Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!