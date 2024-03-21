We work so that F-16s appear in Ukrainian sky as soon as possible – Dutch PM

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has stated that efforts are being made so that the F-16 fighter jets appear in the sky above Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: Rutte in a special video address during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Open Ukraine Foundation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte stressed that the Netherlands would continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes. In this context, a 10-year-long bilateral security agreement was signed "to show that we remain committed. To send a clear signal to Kyiv, to our international partners and to Moscow that we are unwavering".

Advertisement:

"This undoubtedly means that we must turn our words into actions. And this is exactly what we are doing. The Netherlands will spend €2 billion more on support for Ukraine," Rutte stated.

He noted that the Netherlands had allocated €250 million for the Czech initiative of artillery ammunition procurement.

"This is not our last contribution. We are also working hard so that 24 Dutch F-16s start flying in the sky over Ukraine as soon as possible," he stressed.

Rutte added that the issue of responsibility and rebuilding after the war ends is just as important, reporting that on 2 April, the Netherlands, as co-organisers, will hold the Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference in The Hague.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Netherlands would allocate over €150 million for ammunition procurement for fighter jets supplied to Ukraine and €200 million for the procurement of drones for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!