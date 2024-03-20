All Sections
Netherlands allocate €350 million for ammunition and drones for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 21:58
Netherlands allocate €350 million for ammunition and drones for Ukraine
Kajsa Ollongren, Dutch Defence Minister. Photo: Getty Images

The Netherlands allocates more than €150 million to purchase ammunition and €200 million to drones for Ukraine.

Source: Kajsa Ollongren, Dutch Defence Minister, following yesterday's meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine; European Pravda with reference to the message of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands 

Details: The weapons in question are air-to-ground weapons for F-16 fighter jets being sent to Ukraine. They can be dropped by F-16 fighters.

These munitions are purchased directly from the industry. 

The Netherlands is also sending previously promised F-16 fighter jets to Romania again. The aircraft are used there as a training centre for Ukrainian and Romanian pilots. This applies not only to the aircraft themselves but also to all related spare parts and ammunition. 

The Netherlands, Denmark, and the United States led the fighter jet coalition for Ukraine. 18 Dutch F-16 aircraft have been provided to Romania for the exercise. Another 24 Dutch F-16s are intended for delivery to Ukraine. Part of this group is now preparing for this. This happens in consultation with coalition partners. 

The Netherlands is also contributing more than €200 million in the field of drones. It is planned to purchase many ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) drones and transfer them to Ukraine. This is done after consultations with other partners and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

"These drones are already in use and have proven themselves well on the battlefield," Ollongren said. 

Background:

  • On 14 February, it became known that the Netherlands would join the military coalition, which would provide Ukraine with advanced drone technology and strengthen its offensive capabilities in the war against Russia. 
  • The Netherlands also announced the allocation of €250 million to the Czech initiative to order 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine "in the shortest possible time".

