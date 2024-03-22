All Sections
Russia trying to form "strategic reserves" to maintain offensive in Ukraine – ISW

Friday, 22 March 2024, 03:28
Photo: Getty Images

The Russian military command appears to be building up reserves capable of conducting large-scale mechanised assaults on Ukrainian defence lines and achieving operationally significant success – as long as they are fully equipped and properly trained.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Russia’s ‘powerful strategic reserves’ could in theory be capable of serving as a first-echelon, penetration force or second-echelon exploitation force, capable of conducting large-scale mechanized assaults into Ukrainian defensive lines and making operationally significant advances if they were fully equipped and properly trained. ISW forecasts that Russia will not develop a strategic reserve that can serve in such capacities, however."

Details: ISW analysts noted that it was unclear from open sources what kind of "strategic reserve" Russia was forming.

At the same time, it is stated in the ISW report that Russia's known human and material limitations suggest that it is unlikely to use these "strategic reserves" as a solid unit to participate in combat actions in Ukraine, but instead will use them as a reserve of "manpower" to replenish losses on the front line.

Quote: "The formation of additional reserves would likely allow the Russian military to backfill losses in Ukraine without taking a significant operational pause between Russia’s ongoing localised offensive efforts this spring and Russia’s anticipated summer 2024 offensive effort, which ISW previously assessed Russian forces are attempting to avoid despite difficult weather and terrain conditions."

Subjects: RussiawarUkraine
