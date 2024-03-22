There are reasons to increase tariffs on Russian imports of grains and oil products – EC President

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has said that the EC proposes to increase tariffs on Russian and Belarusian imports of grains, oilseeds and their products.

Source: von der Leyen at a press conference in Brussels, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We have prepared a proposal to increase tariffs on Russian and Belarusian imports of cereals, oilseeds and derived products and there are several good reasons for making this proposal."

Details: Von der Leyen said that the increase in tariffs would prevent Russian grain from destabilising the EU market for these products.

"It will prevent the Russian grain from destabilising the EU market in these products, it will stop Russia from using the revenues from exports of these products to the European Union and it will ensure that illegal Russian exports of stolen Ukrainian grain do not enter the EU market," she added.

