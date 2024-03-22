Russia launches cruise and hypersonic missiles at Ukraine

Russian forces launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea on the night of 21-22 March, and an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and all oblasts.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft were detected."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force clarified that the cruise missile launches were detected from the Caspian Sea.

"The estimated time of entry into the airspace of Ukraine is around 05:00," they said.

Updated at 04:09: There was a threat of ballistic missile use from the south.

Updated at 04:32: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and almost all oblasts.

Updated at 04:33: There was a ballistic missile threat for Kharkiv Oblast from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Updated at 04:41: The Air Force reported a missile fired towards Kryvyi Rih.

Updated at 04:45: A cruise missile was flying in Sumy Oblast, heading west.

Updated at 04:46: MiG-31K fighter jets, which are capable of carrying and launching Kh47-M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, took off from Savasleyka airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Updated at 04:49: A missile was fired at Kremenchuk (Poltava Oblast).

Updated at 04:51: Another missile was fired at Kremenchuk from the south.

Updated at 04:52: A missile was flying in Kharkiv Oblast in the direction of Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

Updated at 04:54: Another missile was observed in Kharkiv Oblast, flying in the same direction.

Updated at 04:56: A cruise missile was flying through Dnipropetrovsk Oblast towards Kremenchuk.

Updated at 04:57: A cruise missile was fired at Kryvyi Rih.

Update at 05:17: An air-raid warning has spread to the whole of Ukraine.

Updated at 05:28: The Air Force reported that a cruise missile was flying in Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Kirovohrad Oblast; a Kh-22 cruise missile was spotted in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, heading west; a cruise missile was observed in Sumy Oblast, heading south; another Kh-22 cruise missile in Donetsk Oblast, heading west; a cruise missile in Kirovohrad Oblast headed towards Cherkasy; a cruise missile flew towards Poltava; a missile was spotted towards Kryvyi Rih from the east; a missile flew towards Kryvyi Rih through Zaporizhzhia; a cruise missile in Sumy Oblast was on its way to Chernihiv Oblast; another cruise missile in Sumy Oblast was spotted flying in the same direction; a missile headed towards Pavlohrad through Kharkiv Oblast; a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile flew towards Dnipro; a cruise missile in Cherkasy Oblast flew towards Uman; cruise missiles on the border of Chernihiv and Poltava oblasts were on their way towards Kyiv; a missile was on its way towards Kryvyi Rih; a cruise missile flew towards Kanatove (Kirovohrad Oblast).

Two more MiG-31K jets were also detected taking off from the Savasleyka airfield.

Updated at 05:53: A cruise missile flew towards Dnipro; a missile was on its way towards Kryvyi Rih; cruise missiles were spotted in the central part of Vinnytsia Oblast, heading west; cruise missiles flew through Sumy Oblast heading towards Kyiv Oblast; cruise missiles flew through Kyiv Oblast entering Vinnytsia Oblast on the border with Cherkasy Oblast; cruise missiles crossed Vinnytsia Oblast, entering Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Two more MiG-31K jets also took off from the Savasleyka airfield. All MiG-31K jets that had taken off earlier finally landed.

Updated at 05:55: A cruise missile was spotted in the direction of Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia Oblast; cruise missiles flew across Ternopil Oblast, heading for Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast; a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile was on its way to Cherkasy.

Updated at 06:12: Cruise missiles were spotted in Ternopil Oblast, heading for Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast; a Kinzhal missile was heading for Cherkasy; missiles crossed Zhytomyr Oblast, heading for Lviv; cruise missiles were spotted in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, changing direction to Lviv Oblast; missiles flew to Starokostiantyniv (Khmelnytskyi Oblast); cruise missiles from the south were heading for Dnipro, and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were heading for Dnipro, too.

Three more MiG-31K jets took off from the Savasleyka airfield.

Updated at 07:06: The all-clear was given in all oblasts.

On the evening of 21 March, Russian attack UAVs were detected in Ukraine’s south; the movement of drones spread to a number of oblasts later, and an air-raid warning was issued there.

