Russians assemble new military formation of over 100,000 soldiers for potential summer offensive

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, stated that Russia is forming a new contingent of troops consisting of more than 100,000 soldiers, and that the Russians may attempt an offensive along part of the Ukrainian front this summer.

Source: Pavliuk on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Russia’s plans are completely unknown to us. We can only go off the data they have shared. They are forming a group of over 100,000 troops, and not necessarily for mounting a new offensive. Perhaps they will replenish the units that are losing combat capability.

However, it is possible that by the beginning of the summer, they will have sufficient forces to conduct appropriate offensive operations in one direction.

These predictions are dire. We will do everything we can to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible, ensuring that all of their resources need to be brought in for them to stand a chance. However, we are preparing for a different outcome of the situation."

Details: Pavliuk recalled that Ukraine has no air superiority at the moment, allowing the Russians to launch destructive air strikes on Ukrainian defenders' positions.

The commander of the ground forces stated that military partners in Europe are well aware of the consequences of Ukraine's defeat in the war: "If we fail to keep [Russian troops at bay] in Ukraine, a NATO country will be next."

According to him, the Russians continue to conduct offensive operations on the front lines, shelling peaceful cities.

