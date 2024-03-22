All Sections
UK Intelligence forecasts continued targeting of critical Ukrainian facilities by Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 11:54
UK Intelligence forecasts continued targeting of critical Ukrainian facilities by Russia
Elimination of the aftermath of Russian strikes on 22 March. Photo: the SES

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has assessed Russia's resumption of air strikes on Ukraine using long-range aircraft.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 22 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Friday, 21 March, Russia conducted its first large-scale strike on Ukraine in over a month using long-range aircraft, the intelligence noted.

Russian strike forces included at least 10 Tu-95 bombers from the Olenegorsk and Engels airbases as well as MiG-31 fighters. At least 20 missiles were launched, including the latest Russian cruise missile Kh-101/Kh-102 and the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, primarily targeting facilities in Kyiv.

Notably, 44 days had passed since the previous air strike on Kyiv.

The UK Defence Ministry admitted that the prolonged hiatus in long-range aircraft strikes was due to management and planning issues. The ministry explained that sanctions likely restricted Russia's access to key components for both aircraft and missiles.

The successes of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces in intercepting aerial targets also likely complicated Russian mission planning.

In this regard, the UK observers believe that Russia will almost certainly continue to strike critical targets to the maximum extent permitted by its reserves of aircraft, crews, and armaments, seeking to maintain pressure on the Ukrainian government and population.

"This is symptomatic of a prolonged campaign where tactical air, such as fighter aircraft and helicopters, continues to have limited impact on the overall conflict," the review stated.

Background: On the night of 21-22 March, Russia carried out another large-scale air strike using long-range aircraft. In response, the United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called for immediate support for Ukraine.

