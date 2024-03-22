Ukrainska Pravda celebrates 100 Ukrainian women bringing victory closer

For the first time, as part of the UP100. Power of Women project, Ukrainska Pravda honoured a hundred women leaders on 20 March. The UP editorial team and independent experts chose one hundred women who are striving for victory through their daily work, self-sacrifice, and care for future generations of Ukrainians.

There were eight categories of awards: Society, Defenders, Public Administration and Politics, Business, Creative Industries, Education and Science, Culture, and Sport. The full UP100. Power of Women list can be found here.

The awards ceremony, which took place at Ukrainian House in Kyiv, opened with an address by Sevgil Musaieva, the editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sevgil Musaieva: "When it comes to national resistance and the battle for the country's survival, war is everyone's business: young and old, women and men. Today we decided to tell the stories of the women of our war and our resistance. To talk about those who have previously received insufficient attention and for whom there were not enough words.

We want to tell the stories of women who joined the military or became volunteers; who continue to advance science and culture, education and sport during the most difficult period for the Ukrainian state; who are waiting for their children and their loved ones to return from captivity; who have lost loved ones. Who, despite the daily pain of loss, are learning to live anew every day."

The ceremony was attended by Kajsa Ollongren, Defence Minister of the Netherlands, and Acting USAID Mission Director Kim Kim Yee.

The event included music from two UP100. Power of Women award winners in the Culture category – Eurovision-2016 winner Jamala, and alyona alyona, who will be representing Ukraine at Eurovision-2024 with Jerry Heil in May.

The project's main partners are USAID’s Ukraine Confidence Building Initiative (UCBI) and Ferrexpo, with support from L’Oréal Paris, AGA.TE Jewellery Studio, Biosphere Corporation, Oreanda, Coca-Cola HBC Ukraine, La Famiglia Catering, Kvitonky florists, and Batiste.

Sevgil Musaieva and Netherlands Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren

Acting USAID Mission Director Kim Kim Yee

At the start of the ceremony, all present honoured the memory of those who have died in the war with a moment of silence

Each of the UP100. Power of Women award winners received a unique piece of jewellery designed by the UP team in collaboration with AGA.TE.

Jamala performed three songs: Podykh ("Breath"), Shlikh dodomu ("Way Home"), and 1944

All the award winners

Ukrainska Pravda’s editorial team

Rapper and award winner alyona alyona performed for the audience

In May, alyona alyona, along with Jerry Heil, will represent Ukraine at Eurovision in Malmö with their song Teresa & Maria

Read also: Jerry Heil and alyona alyona on their Eurovision 2024 song "Teresa and Maria": the sound that comes straight from the heart

Support UP or become our patron!