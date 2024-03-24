Russian missile violates Polish airspace

A Russian missile has violated Polish airspace during the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in a press release, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The missile reportedly entered Polish airspace near the village of Osierdów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was there for 39 seconds.

Advertisement:

"Polish airspace was violated at 04:23 by one of the cruise missiles launched by Russian long-range aircraft tonight. They were targeting cities in Ukraine's west," Polish Operational Command stressed.

It was reported that Polish military radar systems monitored the missile throughout its flight.

"All the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been implemented tonight. Polish and allied aircraft, among others, have been scrambled. The Polish Armed Forces are continuously monitoring the situation on Ukrainian territory and are on high alert to ensure the safety of Polish airspace," the command said in the statement.

"Our radar systems were monitoring the object the entire time it was in our airspace. We knew its flight path, and it was clear that this object would not head deep into our country," Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski, the spokesperson for the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command, told Polish radio station RMF FM.

The previous violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile launched towards Ukraine took place on 29 December 2023, also in the Lublin Voivodeship. The missile had stayed on Polish territory for less than three minutes.

On the night of 23-24 March, Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 18 missiles and 25 Shahed loitering munitions launched by the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!