43 air targets downed over Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down 18 missiles and 25 Shaheds launched by the Russians on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk

Details: The military reported that the Russians attacked with 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from 14 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Engels in Russia, and 28 Shahed attack UAVs launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and occupied Cape Chauda.

Quote: "As a result of anti-aircraft combat efforts, 43 aerial targets were destroyed: 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs within Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv oblasts."

