All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

43 air targets downed over Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 March 2024, 08:28
43 air targets downed over Ukraine
Image: Air Force of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down 18 missiles and 25 Shaheds launched by the Russians on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk

Details: The military reported that the Russians attacked with 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from 14 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Engels in Russia, and 28 Shahed attack UAVs launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and occupied Cape Chauda.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of anti-aircraft combat efforts, 43 aerial targets were destroyed: 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs within Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv oblasts."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forceair defenceShahed dronemissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian Air Force announces threat of ballistics, explosions ring out in Odesa
Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?
Ukrainian Air Force downs 31 missiles aimed at Kyiv, including Iskander and Kinzhal
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: