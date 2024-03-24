Polish official explains when forces can shoot down Russian "intruder missiles"

Poland asserted it would have shot down the Russian missile that violated its airspace on the night of 23-24 March if it had appeared to be heading for a target on Polish soil.

Source: Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz at a briefing on 24 March, writes RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that all air defence and air force systems were activated in Poland in response to the threat that arose on Ukrainian territory.

According to him, they were monitoring about a dozen missiles launched in the direction of Lviv Oblast. According to the minister, this monitoring included an exchange of information with Ukraine.

Quote: "Had there been any signs that this object was heading for a certain target located on the territory of the Republic (of Poland), of course, it would be shot down," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The official also stated that he is in contact with the president, the prime minister, the foreign minister, the chief of General Staff, and the operational commander of the Armed Forces of Poland.

Lt. Col. Jacek Goryszewski, the spokesman for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, stated that the missile was travelling at a speed of nearly 800 km/h at an altitude of 400 metres. It entered about two kilometres into Polish territory and then left the country.

Goryszewski stated that the territory over which the missile flew will not be investigated because the military is "100% sure" that the missile has left Poland.

At 4:23 on the morning of 24 March, a Russian missile violated Polish airspace during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine. The missile reportedly entered Polish airspace near the village of Osierdów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was there for 39 seconds.

Poland informed NATO Allies of another incident of a Russian missile violating the Alliance's border and said it would demand explanations from Russia.

The previous violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile launched towards Ukraine took place on 29 December 2023, also in the Lublin Voivodeship. The missile had stayed on Polish territory for less than three minutes.

