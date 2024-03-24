Russia launched nearly 190 missiles and 140 drones on Ukraine last week – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy in an address on 24 March. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Last week, Russia used nearly 190 missiles, 140 Shahed drones and 700 guided bomb units against Ukraine.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Over the past week, from Monday to today, Russian terrorists have used nearly 190 missiles of various types and almost 140 Shahed drones. Also, they launched almost 700 guided aerial bombs."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that during more than two years of the full-scale war, there has not been a single week in which Russia has refrained from terror.

"And we are doing our best to make sure that the occupation contingent feels our quite fair response to this terror in the same way – every week, every day. I am grateful to all of our heroes who destroy enemy logistics in the occupied territories. Those who clear Crimea and the Black Sea of the occupiers' presence. This is a difficult task, but our warriors are completing it step by step. Everyone sees that," the president said.

He also thanked all the Defence Forces of Ukraine, which are reducing Russia’s war potential.

"The less money Putin's system makes, the stronger the sanctions against it and the physical destruction of Russia's war potential, the sooner Ukraine, our Europe, and the world will feel safe again," Zelenskyy added.

Support UP or become our patron!