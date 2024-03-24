Zelenskyy and Spanish PM agree to speed up preparation of security agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain. Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain, have agreed during a phone conversation to accelerate the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I have just had a substantive conversation with Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain. I thanked Spain for its powerful support, mainly for the recent substantial military aid package.

We discussed Ukraine’s needs in terms of strengthening air defence. We also focused on bilateral cooperation and EU-level cooperation. We agreed to speed up the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Spain."

Details: Zelenskyy and Sanchez also paid particular attention to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and agreed to work together to encourage more countries of the Global South to attend.

