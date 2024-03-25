All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Moldova warns of possible Russian provocations in Transnistria

European Pravda, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 25 March 2024, 12:04
Moldova warns of possible Russian provocations in Transnistria
Stock photo: Getty Images

Commenting on the recent incident in Transnistria, when a drone supposedly attacked a military helicopter, the Moldovan Reintegration Bureau has warned of the possibility of similar provocations by the Russian Federation.

Source: Realitatea with reference to a statement by the Bureau, reported by European Pravda

Details: In particular, the Bureau noted that the Moldovan authorities had carefully analysed the video footage of the incident and concluded that the video contains obvious elements of video editing, which indicates that the helicopter was shot at by other assets, not by a drone.

Advertisement:

The incident was deliberately provoked to create panic and maintain tension in society, the Bureau added.

"Judging by the information we have, it is important to inform the public that in the coming period, the Russian Federation is planning even more similar actions along the perimeter of the Transnistrian region and the Security Zone," the statement said.

The Bureau noted that such actions are aimed at increasing panic, causing distrust in society and weakening the economy. 

Background:

  • On 17 March, Transnistrian media reported an explosion and fire on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol. The Transnistrian channel Pervii Pridnestrovskii said that the explosion was the result of a drone attack.
  • At the same time, Moldovan Interior Minister Adrian Efros claimed that Russia had not abandoned its intentions to invade Moldova, but there were no signs of a military threat to the country.
  • Transnistria, which has been illegally occupied by Russian troops for more than 30 years in violation of Moldova's sovereignty, is a source of regional tension.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MoldovaTransnistriaRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family made almost US$316,400 in 2023 – President's declaration

Ukrainian state power company introduces emergency outages in three more oblasts

Number of people injured in Russia attack on Odesa rises to 5 – video

Petition for online casino operation restrictions: Zelenskyy orders analytics collection

Zelenskyy dismisses two deputy heads of President's Office

All News
Moldova
Over 50% of Moldovan residents support freezing of war in Ukraine with territorial concessions to Russia
EU summit decision on Ukraine and Moldova could be complicated by Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress
Moldova expels Russian diplomat for organising "elections" in unrecognised Transnistria
RECENT NEWS
22:30
Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP
22:28
EXPLAINERWhy do Poles support farmers' protests despite their own comfort and profits
22:18
Ukrainian Air Force comments on deployment of Zircon missiles in Crimea
21:43
Ukrainian and American defence leaders discuss increased supply of air defence systems for Ukraine
21:24
Italian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea – photo
21:06
President Zelenskyy's family made almost US$316,400 in 2023 – President's declaration
21:00
Russian attacks halt unloading of grain in Odesa Oblast ports for nearly 5 days
20:56
Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses investing into French military industrial complex – photo
20:48
Second person steps on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast in one day
20:32
Ukrainian state power company introduces emergency outages in three more oblasts
All News
Advertisement: