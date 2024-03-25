Moldova warns of possible Russian provocations in Transnistria

Commenting on the recent incident in Transnistria, when a drone supposedly attacked a military helicopter, the Moldovan Reintegration Bureau has warned of the possibility of similar provocations by the Russian Federation.

Source: Realitatea with reference to a statement by the Bureau, reported by European Pravda

Details: In particular, the Bureau noted that the Moldovan authorities had carefully analysed the video footage of the incident and concluded that the video contains obvious elements of video editing, which indicates that the helicopter was shot at by other assets, not by a drone.

The incident was deliberately provoked to create panic and maintain tension in society, the Bureau added.

"Judging by the information we have, it is important to inform the public that in the coming period, the Russian Federation is planning even more similar actions along the perimeter of the Transnistrian region and the Security Zone," the statement said.

The Bureau noted that such actions are aimed at increasing panic, causing distrust in society and weakening the economy.

Background:

On 17 March, Transnistrian media reported an explosion and fire on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol. The Transnistrian channel Pervii Pridnestrovskii said that the explosion was the result of a drone attack.

At the same time, Moldovan Interior Minister Adrian Efros claimed that Russia had not abandoned its intentions to invade Moldova, but there were no signs of a military threat to the country.

Transnistria, which has been illegally occupied by Russian troops for more than 30 years in violation of Moldova's sovereignty, is a source of regional tension.

